Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Enovis were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Enovis by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Enovis by 20.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday.

Enovis stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.14 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

