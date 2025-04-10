First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,172 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,309,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,206,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 45,788 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 387,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMBH. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.85.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.39%. As a group, analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

