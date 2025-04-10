First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 33.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group cut their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

FMBH stock opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $788.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

