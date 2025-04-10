FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Holdings Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in FirstService during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of FSV opened at $168.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $197.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSV. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

