FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of FirstService worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 486.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,308,000 after purchasing an additional 389,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,138,000 after acquiring an additional 166,996 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in FirstService by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Stock Up 5.8 %

FSV opened at $168.14 on Thursday. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $197.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.98 and a 200-day moving average of $180.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. FirstService’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

