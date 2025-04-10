Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,319,000 after acquiring an additional 133,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,865,000 after acquiring an additional 223,332 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,464,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,037,000 after acquiring an additional 926,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,797,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FND shares. Wedbush cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $126.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.20.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

