Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 62.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 124,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 47,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,059,000 after buying an additional 116,589 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 4.2 %

FBRT stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 84.89, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $952.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin BSP Realty Trust ( NYSE:FBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

