Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Position Raised by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Freshworks by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshworks by 683.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price target on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Freshworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.98. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 2,859 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $52,291.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,263.10. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,838. This represents a 34.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,262 shares of company stock worth $955,812. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

