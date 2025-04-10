FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,804 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XDEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS XDEC opened at $36.16 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $221.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

