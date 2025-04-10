Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 551.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,512 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 1,613.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 12,853.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Gambling.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $433.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GAMB shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie raised their price target on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

