Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 6,856.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GSL opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $693.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $182.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.71 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GSL shares. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

