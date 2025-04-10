Gold Stocks To Consider – April 7th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, and Vale are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies that are primarily involved in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to gold price movements indirectly and are often viewed as a hedge against market instability and inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 52,823,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,762,088. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded down $2.28 on Monday, reaching $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,906,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,073,334. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,129,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,563,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,608,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663,989. Newmont has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Vale stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. 45,705,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,133,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Read More