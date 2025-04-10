Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,159,000 after buying an additional 36,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $94.88 and a 1-year high of $121.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

