Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In other news, SVP Christopher Gunsten bought 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,873. The trade was a 6.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 9.6 %

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $593.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

