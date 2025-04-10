Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84,503 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.05% of Grifols worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 104,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Grifols Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of GRFS opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Grifols Profile

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

