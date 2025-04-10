Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,297,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,917,000 after acquiring an additional 73,316 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.99. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

