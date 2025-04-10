Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and traded as low as $46.60. Hannover Rück shares last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 12,243 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HVRRY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hannover Rück to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded Hannover Rück to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Hannover Rück Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

