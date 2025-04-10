Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.23 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 34.40 ($0.44). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 34.40 ($0.44), with a volume of 13 shares changing hands.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.20. The company has a market capitalization of £125.79 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.38.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s payout ratio is -166.65%.
Insider Transactions at Hargreave Hale AIM VCT
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.
