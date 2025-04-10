Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock Position Raised by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Hayward were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Get Hayward alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,540 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,720.80. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

View Our Latest Report on HAYW

Hayward Stock Up 9.5 %

HAYW stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.76 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hayward

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.