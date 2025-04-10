Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Hess by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 105,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

Insider Activity

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $138.11 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.63. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

