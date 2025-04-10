ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $97.00 target price on ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $151.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 0.86. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.36 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

