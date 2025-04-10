Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,810,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 9,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,495.48. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Trading Up 7.3 %

Independent Bank stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

