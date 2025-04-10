International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $508,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 86.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,407,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,674,000 after buying an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of IBOC opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.80. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $76.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

International Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading

