International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,700 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,960 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 129,455 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,626 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.00.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $390.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

