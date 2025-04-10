International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as low as C$0.74. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 9,000 shares trading hands.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 19.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund II L.P. purchased 1,152,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$796,491.20. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

