Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 24,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

PDN opened at $32.54 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $35.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $383.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.2747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

