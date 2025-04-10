iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,436.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,032,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,257,000 after acquiring an additional 399,962 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,069,000 after acquiring an additional 271,626 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,482,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,183,000 after acquiring an additional 176,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,192,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $85.08.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.