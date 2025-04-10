iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 8,683.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 111.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $439,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 9.1 %

SUSL stock opened at $93.92 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $108.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

