iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.16% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWS. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 616,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 158,306 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 232,620.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,027 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Commons Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $22.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.