iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 746,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after buying an additional 98,714 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after acquiring an additional 628,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,865,000 after acquiring an additional 32,581 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,408,000 after buying an additional 24,475 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 8.6 %
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
