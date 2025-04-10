J.Safra Asset Management Corp Purchases 17,924 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.5% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $114.33 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.01.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

