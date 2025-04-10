JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 371,616 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,569,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 371,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $24,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Banc of California by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Banc of California by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

