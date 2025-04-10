KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 219.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $38.59 on Thursday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $707.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 27.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

