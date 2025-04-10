KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $138,000 Position in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rumble by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 130,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUM. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rumble from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on Rumble in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In other Rumble news, Director Ryan Milnes sold 24,978,210 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,336,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,290 shares in the company, valued at $429,675. The trade was a 99.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Wojciech Hlibowicki sold 3,817,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $28,628,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,440. The trade was a 99.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,104,017 shares of company stock worth $308,280,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUM opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. Rumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 152.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

