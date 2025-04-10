Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $4.41. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 10,289 shares traded.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

