Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 192,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,252,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,342,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,908,000 after buying an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of LANC opened at $181.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.38. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $202.63.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.43 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,250,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,386.36. This trade represents a 23.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

