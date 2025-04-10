Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.10% of Logitech International worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 4,876.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 164,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Price Performance

Logitech International stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.31. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $105.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,816.80. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

