LPL Financial LLC Has $4.62 Million Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,626 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 43,852 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,208,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 294,789 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,098 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 211,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $108,814.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,785.18. This represents a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 7.7 %

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,454.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

