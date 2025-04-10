LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of DURA stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.64.

About VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

