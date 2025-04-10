Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Lumentum by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LITE. Barclays upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Capmk raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $59.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,799.84. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

