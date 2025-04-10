ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAN opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

