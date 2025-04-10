MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 1,726.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 716,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 677,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in MARA were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in MARA by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in MARA by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MARA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,157,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 378,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MARA

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $495,365.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,100,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,851,535.85. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA Trading Up 17.0 %

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $12.31 on Thursday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities research analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

MARA Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

