Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Materion by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $5,037,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Materion by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 42,414 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Materion by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 241,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 20,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Insider Activity at Materion

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $81,498.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,343.68. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Trading Up 9.5 %

NYSE:MTRN opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.45 and a beta of 1.15. Materion Co. has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $129.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.22 million. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.21%.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.