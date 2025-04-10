Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MTX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $58.32 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $90.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Articles

