Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $113.61 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.49 and a 12 month high of $137.60. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.77.

Insider Activity

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

