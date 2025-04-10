M&T Bank Corp Has $519.34 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,867,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $519,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.01.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

