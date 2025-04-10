Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Now – April 8th

OSI Systems, NVE, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, or apply nanotechnology, which involves manipulating matter at the atomic and molecular scale to create innovative products and processes. These stocks represent investments in a cutting-edge field with applications in sectors such as medicine, electronics, and energy, offering the potential for high growth alongside inherent market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,846. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.12. NVE has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

NASDAQ BDRX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 195,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,768. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $74.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05.

