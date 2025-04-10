National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Position Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 142.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 84,860 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.96 and a beta of 0.61. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,471.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

