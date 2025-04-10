National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,679 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.17% of National HealthCare worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut National HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

National HealthCare Stock Up 4.1 %

NHC opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.42. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

About National HealthCare

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.