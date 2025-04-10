NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.14. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 187,740 shares traded.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

